KASUR-The district police officer urged the policemen to shed last drop of blood to protect lives and belongings of the common man.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated this during a visit to different police stations including Khuddian, Chunian, Kanganpur and Chana Manga here the other day.

He checked records and inspected security arrangements on premises of the stations. He also discussed development on different cases with investigative officers. The DPO also warned police officials of stern action if they are found guilty of lodging fake FIRs against people and holding them in illegal custody. He ordered to speed up operation against the wanted criminals to maintain peace across the district. He also ordered a vigorous crackdown on drug-peddlers and gamblers.

Admin to go all out to fight dengue

GUJRANWALA- The district administration said that all the possible measures will be taken to check dengue larvae and mosquito breeding.

It said all the segments of society have been engaged in the activities to raise awareness about dengue fever. While giving a briefing in video link conference with health minister, the deputy commissioner said all the health officers have been directed that in all the hospitals doctors pay special attention to the patients of fever and their proper check-up and reports be done accordingly so that dengue could be diagnosed in time and patient could receive treatment in a best manner.

He said that the departments are utilising all the available resources to eradicate the disease, including clearing away standing water, nullahs, carrying out spraying indoors and outdoors, conducting daily door-to-door surveillance and improving the drainage system.