KASUR-The Additional District and Sessions judge ordered registration of a case against Pattoki Police DSP and the SHO for allegedly trespassing the house of a local MPA and beating his family here the other day.

The Pattoki Police had arrested two drug-peddlers three days ago whom were got released by MPA Amjad Khan Mayo, his sons and brothers.

The police registered a case against them and raided the MPA’s house for their arrest where the cops had allegedly trespassed his house and tortured the family members.

Responding to the incident, Pattoki Bar Association filed a petition against the DSP at which the ADSJ ordered for registration of a case against DSP Nasrullah Niazi and SHO Haji Akram.