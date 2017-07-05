QUETTA - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to deploy army personnel inside and outside polling stations during by-polls in NA-260 (Quetta-cum-Chagai-cum Nushki) constituency.

The by-election on NA-260 seat will be held on July 15 which fell vacant due to the demise of Pakhtoonkhwa Mili Awami Party’s (PkMAP) senior deputy chairman Abdul Rehim Mandokhail who was elected as MNA in 2013 general elections.

Balochistan Election Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Majeed Jaffar told mediamen that the ECP had decided to deploy army personnel from July 13 to 16 in NA-260 constituency under Articles 220 and 245 of the Constitution to ensure peaceful environment for elections.

Naeem Jaffar said instructions to district returning officer and returning officer had been issued to ensure transparent and fair election without succumbing to any influence. He also appealed to all political parties and voters to fully cooperate with polling staff and avoid any misconduct.

He added that training of polling staff had begun and the Election Commission had deputed eight master trainers for this purpose.

He said there will be 407 male and female polling stations set up for NA-260 elections.

As many as 253 polling stations have been set up in Quetta, 73 in Chagai and 81 in Nushki and an equivalent number of male and female presiding officers and assistant presiding officers will discharge their duties at these polling stations whose training process had started on July 3 which will continue till July 9.

Political pundits are predicting a tough contest between PkMAP and JUI-F candidates.