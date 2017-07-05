KASUR-Residents of Bagri village are faced with a great ordeal due to frequent shutdown due to technical faults in electricity transformer.

During a survey, they recorded their protest against Lesco officials for turning a blind eye to their woes. They told The Nation that power remains suspended frequently due to technical glitches in transformers of the area. They regretted that they have to face consequences of the officials’ negligence.

They said that they complained the Lesco officials for fixing the faults several times, regretting that their complaints fell on deaf ears. “No official of the Lesco has ever bothered to visit the village to rectify the faults in transformers,” they said. They said that power suspension causes several problems i.e. shortage of water. They said they staged several protests against Lesco indifference but in vain. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation.