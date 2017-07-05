New Delhi - A helicopter carrying three Indian air force officers on a flood rescue mission has gone missing near the country's border with China, a defence official has said.

The aircraft which took off in Assam is said to have lost contact with colleagues on the ground in Arunachal Pradesh after hitting turbulent weather.

India's junior home minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that efforts were on to locate the chopper, which was carrying relief material for flood-affected residents in the northeast of the country.

'The ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) had taken off from Tezpur airbase in Assam state around 4pm (10:30 GMT),' the official said, declining to be named.

Arunachal Pradesh as well as some other neighbouring states have been reeling under heavy monsoon rains that have triggered landslides and floods.

China and India have a border dispute in the mountainous northeast and regularly accuse each other of making illegal troop encroachments. Their mistrust stems from a brief war in 1962 over Arunachal Pradesh which has a large ethnic Tibetan population.

The standoff has intensified in recent days with the two sides trading stern diplomatic warnings over a remote scrap of territory where the frontiers of China, India and Bhutan meet.

China last week accused Indian border guards of crossing from Sikkim state into Tibetan territory and ordered the 'trespassers' to withdraw in a formal protest.

In apparent retaliation, China has blocked Indian pilgrims from crossing the border in the mountainous area 'out of security concerns', the Chinese foreign ministry said. But China on Monday said it would continue to allow Indian pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, a Chinese submarine venturing into Indian Ocean waters has raised eyebrows in India, which widely sees the presence of the vessel as an aggressive move. It is the seventh submarine belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army to be deployed in the area, officials said. While China's government on Tuesday for the first time in a week didn't continue its war of words with India, state media outlets in Beijing haven't relented, again drawing parallels to 1962 and speaking of 'teaching India a lesson'.