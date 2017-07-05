ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz, Tuesday appeared for the sixth time before the joint investigation team probing Sharif family’s business dealings abroad.

Hussain, while talking to media persons after appearing before the investigators, said the JIT had no evidence against him and his family for they had done nothing wrong or illegal.

He warned the investigators against using “unconstitutional means” to collect evidence. He insisted there was no evidence of wrongdoing, misuse of office, corruption and money laundering by his family. “There is no evidence, so how can it be found?” Hussain added.

He stated it was their family’s unanimous decision to extend cooperation to the JIT. Hussain who seemed frustrated for repeatedly being summoned by the JIT said there was no need to summon him six times as the questions he had been asked could be raised just in two appearances. He alleged the investigators were unnecessarily complicating matters.

Hussain continued if they had evidence against him or his family, investigation was the right of the state and the people, but when there was no proof, nobody could be permitted to ‘create’ evidence.

He alleged the investigators had tried many ways to collect proofs against them, but they would not find anything. “If you have proof against me or my family, investigation is the right of the state and the people, but if there is no proof, do not give them permission to ‘create’ evidence,” he told media persons.

Hussain feared the JIT could pressurise people to testify against the Sharifs. Pointing towards the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), headquarters of the JIT, Hussain said, “I do not know what is going on here. I want to tell you that in case the mandate of the people is insulted, this should not be permitted and will not be permitted.”

He maintained this had happened to them earlier in the plane hijacking case when false witnesses were presented against them. “I want to ask every official of the state where that case is and where Musharraf himself is right now,” Hussain said. So before doing anything unlawful, they should keep in mind that they would also have to face the same courts.

“It will be the same media, the same judiciary and the same political order. If you do anything against the Constitution, you will have to face its consequences,” he concluded.

Earlier, Hussain Nawaz arrived at the FJA amid tight security to appear before the joint investigation team headed by FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia.

A large number of PML-N supporters had gathered outside the FJA to welcome the prime minister’s son.

REPORTS OF JIT MEMBERS TRAVELLING TO QATAR ‘UNTRUE’

Reports circulating in the media on Tuesday regarding JIT members’ arrival in Qatar to record the statement of former Qatari prime minister Prince Hamad bin Jasim, are untrue, a private TV reported.

According to the channel, the Qatar Embassy in Islamabad also denied issuing visa to any of the JIT members and there is also no record of issuance of visa on arrival for the two members of the JIT.

Reports in the local media suggested that Brigadier Kamran from Military Intelligence (MI) and Irfan Mangi from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrived in Doha to record the prince’s statement, putting an end to controversy that continued to surround the JIT not recording his testimony.

Media speculations that members of the JIT had already left for Doha had been triggered after it was revealed that only four members of the six-member JIT were present during proceedings when Hussain Nawaz appeared at the Federal Judicial Academy for questioning for the sixth time.

Another report suggested that the two members of the JIT had reached Dubai to examine the documents of Gulf Steel Mills provided by the Sharif family.