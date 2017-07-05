MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government has decided to observe Martyr Day of Burhan Wani on July 8, the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day on July 13 and the Accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 in the Azad Kashmir.

He paid homage to the great sacrifice of the young Burhan Wani who is symbol of resistance in Occupied Kashmir against Indian occupation forces. “Burhan Wani’s martyrdom had triggered a powerful uprising in Kashmir, and at least 90 civilians were killed in Indian forces’ action to break the uprising.

The government said Kashmiris on both sides of the line of Control and across the world would also observe “Kashmir Martyrs’ Day” on July 13. On 13th of July 1931, thousands of people thronged the Central Jail Srinagar to witness the in-camera trial of Abdul Qadeer. He was killed by Dogra soldiers.

Meanwhile, government has directed to submit a detailed scheme to beatify the state capital and divisional headquarters cities.