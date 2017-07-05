ISLAMABAD - Amidst beefed-up security and anguish and anger shown by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) summons to the prime minister’s daughter, Ms Maryam Nawaz will appear before the probe body on Wednesday (today).

“Nothing will deter me as I am trained by you,” Ms Maryam Nawaz stated in her tweet referring to her conversation with her father Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who would be leaving for a two-day official visit to Tajikistan on Wednesday morning and Maryam would be appearing before the JIT later in the day.

Maryam said that though her father has full faith in her, she saw his eyes filled with concern and apprehensions over her appearance before the JIT especially when he was away from the country for an official engagement.

Maryam had emotionally touched the party activists who were all angry over what they termed the biased treatment of the probing body with the Sharif family. She further referred to the testing times and ordeals the family had faced over the past 30 years but like in the past they would overcome the current crisis as well, leaving their rivals to lick the dust.

Though Maryam sounded confident about her appearance before the JIT, where most of her family members including her father, husband, and brothers deposed earlier and some of them several times, in her tweets she also seemed a bit displeased saying that she would not be “cowed down nor would yield to pressure and nothing would deter her”.

Since the issuance of the summons to Maryam to appear before JIT there was a strong criticism on the move and right from top level leadership down to the party activists people were seen bashing the JIT for not keeping in mind the eastern traditions and instead the investigators should have sent a questionnaire to her.

Even the calm and cool Finance Minister Ishaq Dar blasted the JIT for the move and said that on the one hand the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan in a similar probe was sent questionnaire while the daughter of the premier was treated all together in a different way.

Though there was no official call to the party activists to show up outside the Federal Judicial Academy when Maryam will appear today, privately the party leaders especially the women wing of the ruling PML-N would be coming to the venue in big numbers to express solidarity with their leader, said a party leader.

Posters and poles carrying portraits of Maryam could be seen on the route leading to the JIT office in Federal Judicial Academy with people and party leaders showing their allegiance to the party leadership.

Meanwhile, security officials have taken extraordinary measures and women police, FC and Rangers would be deployed outside the Federal Judicial Academy during Maryam’s appearance before the JIT.

The deployment of women police besides Rangers, FC and local police is part of the special arrangements that have been taken to avoid any unpleasant incident during Maryam’s appearance before the JIT.

The PML-N female wing has also initiated an active campaign on the social media in support of Maryam.

According to sources in the police, PML-N workers may create the law and order situation during Maryam’s appearance before JIT.

The six-member JIT is due to present its report to the apex court on July 10.

Sources in the police said that PML-N leaders have thrashed out a plan to express solidarity with Maryam when she will appear before the JIT.

“The charged crowd may create chaos and the law and order situation,” said a source in the capital police. According to the security plan, the area around the academy would be sealed prior to the arrival of Maryam. Entry of irrelevant persons would be banned in the area. The police officials said that IG Islamabad Police is directly supervising arrangements for the day.

Islamabad Traffic Police have also chalked out a diversion plan so that ‘VVIP’ movement was not hindered. According to the plan, the road from Garden flyover to the judicial academy would be closed and the road-users may use Abdul Qayyum Road. Similarly, the road from Shifa Hospital to the academy would also be closed for traffic. The people may use Beacon House Road, says the traffic plan for the day.