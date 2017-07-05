Maryam Nawaz addresses the media after answering questions of the JIT,”I have answered all questions that were posed at me. Even though my name was not in the SC order but I am here as Pakistan’s daughter, a sitting Prime Minister’s daughter.”

She further said, “More than 500 names are mentioned in the Panama Case, but only the Sharif family is being targeted. No one has any proof regarding this issue.”

Maryam Nawaz also said, “People are trying to malign Pakistan. PMLN have made projects and no records of corruption can be found in it.”

She also said that no public money was involved in their family business, due to which we have no reason to respond or give any justification regarding it.

Indirectly hitting at Imran Khan she said, “Those who said that they would make us cry should know only Allah can make anyone cry.”

Regarding Dawn Leaks she said that this was not the first time that she had been involved in cases. “I was pulled into the Dawn Leaks too, because they tried to pressurize the PM by using women of his family.”

Earlier today Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had reached Judicial Academy to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Panama Case.

Her brother Hassan, Hussain Nawaz, her husband, Captain Safdar, Federal Financial Minister Ishaq Dar accompanied her.

Earlier PM Nawaz Sharif, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, sons of Nawaz Sharif, have also appeared before the JIT. Minister of Finance Ishaq Dar and Tariq Shafi cousin of PM, has also appeared before the JIT to answer questions.