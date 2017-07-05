Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Tuesday decided to move a privilege motion against a section of the media for unleashing “propaganda” against its chairman Babar Nawaz Khan.

The privilege motion will be moved against media outlets and a news channel for allegedly hurting the honour and dignity of the committee chairman through a wrong propaganda.

Meanwhile, the committee unanimously approved “The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Bill, 2017” (Government Bill) with some amendment.

The committee also unanimously approved “The Juvenile Justice System Bill, 2017” with a minor amendment.

Discussing the violations in allotment of plots to the affected people of Terbela Dam, the committee expressed displeasure over the statement made by the Tarbella Dam project general manager, who said that 52,000 people have not yet been provided compensation. It is the violation of human rights that one austro-turf spread in the area worth Rs4billion is also being wasted, he said. The committee dissatisfied with the briefing directed the Ministry of Human Rights to direct WAPDA to bring a complete record of all dams.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Haripur apprised the members of the investigation into the murder of the late journalist Bakhshish Elahi, who was killed in Haripur. He said police have taken many suspects into custody and investigating was underway.