ISLAMABAD - The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) — probing the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family — has summoned National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary for Wednesday, directing him to bring all documents related to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

After receiving the JIT notice, according to well-placed sources, the NAB chairman chaired a six-hour-long meeting with senior officials of the bureau and discussed the nitty-gritty of the case related to Hudaibiya Paper Mills owned by the Sharif family.

NAB Director General (Operations) Zahir Shah and NAB DG Rawalpindi Nasir Iqbal briefed him on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case in detail. The sources said that the NAB had provided all relevant record about the Huybiaya Paper Mills to the JIT, but the probe body returned the record with instructions to provide the attested record of the case.

The sources also said that the NAB chairman will appear before the JIT at 2pm and the NAB DG Rawalpindi will assist him.

Former NAB chief Gen (retd) Amjad Hussain and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had already recorded their statements regarding the case.

In the confessional statement before a magistrate on April 4, 2000, Dar had alleged that the Sharif family used the Hudaibiya Paper Mills for laundering money from the country in the 1990s.

In a detailed judgment of the Panama Papers case, Justice Azmat Saeed wrote about the NAB chairman stating that “the narrative, as presented by the respondents, does not seem confidence inspiring in view of what has been said in the preceding paragraphs. A counter-narrative also surfaced at various points of time and criminal proceedings on the basis of said counter-narrative were initiated, firstly in year 1994, when two FIRs were registered, which were quashed and the accused therein were acquitted vide judgment dated 27.5.1997 passed in writ petitions Nos.12172 & 12173 of 1997 on the basis of the Economic Reforms Order of 1992 and subsequently, the proceedings under the NAB Ordinance were initiated through Reference No.5 of 2000. However, the said reference was quashed on the ground that since respondent no.1 and his family were not in Pakistan and, therefore, they had no opportunity to explain the source of funds for the assets in question, which, inter alia, included the four flats in question.

The two learned judges of the Lahore High Court, having concurred in this aspect of the matter, differed on the future course of action available to the NAB. One was of the view that in future, the investigation could take place, while the other expressed his opinion that the matter stood concluded.

The case was referred to a third learned Judge, who also held vide judgment dated 11.3.2014, reported as M/s. Hudaibya Paper Mills Ltd and others v. Federation of Pakistan and others (PLD 2016 Lahore 667) that further investigations were not legally possible. We have examined the said judgments, which have been placed on record and are surprised by the conclusions drawn but we are not surprised by the failure of NAB to file an appeal against the aforesaid judgments before this Court.

He further said, “the Chairman, NAB shamelessly defended the decision of not filing an appeal. Interestingly, appeals are filed by the NAB before this court in routine but not in this case.