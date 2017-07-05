LAHORE - Water talks between Pakistan and India could not be held even after two months of announced date of April 11.

The official sources say that New Delhi is as usual using delaying tactics and reluctant to address Pakistan’s concern on the controversial hydel projects it is building on Western rivers in Occupied Kashmir.

“We are ready to hold talks with India under World Bank and US. But we will not withdraw our case against Ratle and Kishanganga projects,” said an official of the water ministry.

He added India has so far not replied to Pakistan’s call for inspection of Pakul Dal and other dams it is constructing in held area. The official said that Islamabad did not get any date so far for talks.

India had decided to return to the negotiating table with Pakistan over its disputed hydropower projects in April, following the intervention of the US and the World Bank.

Water and Power Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif had announced in March that the two nations would hold three-day secretary-level talks on the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects, under the aegis of the World Bank, in Washington from April 11.

Speaking on the sidelines of the two-day talks between Indus water commissioners from both sides, the minister had welcomed the Indian decision to resume negotiations under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on the proposed Pakul Dal, Miyar and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects, disputed by Pakistan.

“The US has intervened at the highest level to help both countries resolve the issue. There will be secretary-level talks on the Ratle and Kishanganga hydropower projects in Washington on April 11, 12 and 13,” he had announced in the press conference.