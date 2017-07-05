One person died and seven others were injured when miscreants ambushed vehicle of MPA here on Wednesday, however, the MPA was not present in the vehicle at the time of attack.

DIG Quetta said that unidentified armed men attacked vehicle of MPA Manzoor Khan Kakar at Manan Chowk in the provincial capital Quetta.

However, the MPA was not present in the vehicle at the time of attack but his brother was travelling in the vehicle.

Eight people were injured in the armed attack who were shifted to hospital where one person succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The police cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the attackers but they managed to flee after committing the crime.