Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria has strongly condemned the coercive pressure tactics by New Delhi to harass the Kashmiri leadership and subjugate the indigenous Kashmiri struggle to the oppressive Indian regime, reported Radio Pakistan.

Zakaria said this while responding to a question regarding reports about the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) serving a notice to Molvi Manzoor Ahmed and Molvi Shafat Ahmed, uncles of the Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq asking them to report to NIA Headquarters in New Delhi.

Earlier, NIA had arrested Shahid Islam, a close aid of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on trumped up charges of terror financing.

He said India needs to realize that the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination cannot be crushed through oppressive measures.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful resolution to Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.