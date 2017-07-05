Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile NASR, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Pakistan has successfully undertaken a series of training launches and tests during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of NASR with enhanced range from 60km to 70km and flight maneuverability," it added.

"Nasr Puts 'cold water' on 'cold start'!" COAS.



COAS witnessed training launch of 'SSM Nasr' with enhanced range and manoeuvrability.(1of2) pic.twitter.com/RWH6rsrVrS — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 5, 2017

The launch was witnessed by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa who congratulated the persons involved in the project. "NASR has put cold water on cold start," he said.

"War must be avoided at all costs and our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour."

The statement said the new weapon system will provide an effective credible deterrence against threats. "NASR is a high precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments," it added.