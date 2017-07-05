ISLAMABAD - Reiterating commitment to improved regional connectivity, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that both Pakistan and China were working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts.

Talking to the delegation of National Energy Administration of China led by its chairman Nur Bekri, Sharif hoped that timely completion of energy projects would help Pakistan overcome power shortfall in the country.

The other members of the National Energy Administration (NEA) included Huang Xuenong, DG Department of Electric Power, Liu Deshun, DG Department of Oil and Gas, Gun Jun, DG Department of International Cooperation, Wu Ruipeng, Director Department of General Affairs and Suo Yunpeng, Deputy Director Department of International Cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong was also present during the meeting.

While welcoming the chairman and his delegation, the prime minister stated that the exemplary relations between Pakistan and China were based on mutual respect and trust and that Pakistan wished to explore all existing opportunities to further cement those relations.

“Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries,” he said.

The prime minister said that both the countries were working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts.

“Pakistan shares the Chinese vision of regional and global economic integration through strengthening connectivity and that is the reason Pakistan is among the early partners in the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative,” he emphasised.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was a major and one of the most important components of the initiative.

He extended his gratitude to the Chinese ministries and institutions for their support in making the CPEC a reality and an example for the world to follow.

While acknowledging the support of National Energy Administration, the prime minister said that completion of the energy projects on fast track basis would help the Government of Pakistan in overcoming the energy crisis.

The prime minister emphasised that the present Government was committed to the efforts of improved regional connectivity and was extending its full cooperation for the early execution of the projects in the most effective manner.

He invited National Energy Administration, China to expand and diversify its investment in the power sector of Pakistan by participating in the process of setting up transmission lines and local coal generation projects.

The prime minister felicitated the chairman on being chosen for the conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan award by the president Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his meritorious services in the energy sector of Pakistan.

The award will be formally bestowed in the investiture ceremony to be held at Aiwa-i-Sadr.

The prime minister said that the completion of Sahiwal Coal-based Power Plant in record time would greatly help the Government of Pakistan in resolving the power shortages from the country.

“We are happy that our pledge with the people of Pakistan to end power shortages is being honoured,” Sharif said.

Nur Bekri, chairman, National Energy Administration of China thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome extended to the visiting delegation in Pakistan.

He said that the National Energy Administration of China was rigorously executing energy projects in Pakistan.

Appreciating the development vision of the present government, the chairman said that National Energy Administration, China was committed to complete the on-going energy projects in Pakistan within the stipulated time lines.

CHINA TO BUILD NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS IN PAKISTAN

INP adds from Shanghai: Pakistan has placed orders with China to build nuclear power plants, said Wang Binghua, Chairman of the State Power Investment Corp, while addressing here the 25th International Conference on Nuclear Engineering.

China has been searching for buyers of its home-grown nuclear technology to boost profits and expand its global market share.

“We have bought the technology from US-based Westinghouse in 2007, after which around 200 research institutes and companies have helped localise production and further research and development,” Wang said.

China is due to bring two nuclear reactors in Zhejiang and Shandong provinces online in the fourth quarter as part its efforts to utilise some of the world’s most advanced nuclear technology.

The Sanmen station in Zhejiang and Haiyang station in Shandong have a capacity 1,000 megawatts each and would help China reduce its reliance on coal and gas.

The Sanmen reactor was commissioned on Saturday and is now only awaiting authorisation from the central government to plug into the State grid, said Shanghai Nuclear Engineering Research & Design Institute President Zheng Mingguang.

Wang estimates the plant will be operating by the fourth quarter, but warned uncertainties remain due to “administrative approvals still needed, covering procedures such as adding fuels and connecting electricity to grids.”

The reactors are named AP1000, referring to the “advanced passive system” automatic cooling systems to avoid explosions.

China bought the technology from US-based Westinghouse in 2007, after which around 200 research institutes and companies have helped localise production and further research and development. The reactors have a lifetime of 60 years and “could run without problems in 20-30 years beyond that,” Zheng said.