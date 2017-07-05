Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has left for Dushanbe today morning on a two-day visit to Tajikistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

PM is being accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal ministers and high officials.

Leadership of both the countries would exchange views on regional and international issues.

A Joint Declaration entitled "Road towards strategic partnership for regional solidarity" will be signed during the visit.

A meeting of Joint Business Council will also be held to consider steps to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties.

Tajikistan is also hosting a Quadrilateral Summit of CASA-1000 member states of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. CASA-1000 project aims at developing energy corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Trilateral Summit between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the Prime Minister's visit to Tajikistan.