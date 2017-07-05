Bahawalnagar-: The district police claimed to have tightened the noose around outlaws; and as a result of professional policing, crime rate has reduced remarkably in district Bahawalnagar.

DPO Liaquat Ali Malik said this while expressing his best wishes to The Nation correspondent Sohail Khan on his return from Saudi Arabia after performing Ummrah. Affective actions have been taken against criminals, said the district police officer. Vigilant patrolling squads have also forced outlaws to hide into their dens, he said. The safety of life and property of the people is the prime duty of the police which are discharging their duty with determination, he said.

The DPO hoped the media would extend their better and positive cooperation with the police for the betterment of the society. He also briefed about the advancements in police department due to which the dream of professional policing is going to materialise. He also acknowledged the cops’ services during Eidul Fitr and Ramazan when fool proof security arrangements were made.