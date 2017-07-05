r/agencies -MUZAFFARGARH-MNA Jamshed Dasti Tuesday claimed that the Punjab police had wanted to kill him in a staged shootout, saying that the court saved him from “government’s barbarism.”

Talking to media after reaching his native town Muzaffargarh, Dasti said that his only fault was the tearing up of the copies of the budget and raising slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ in presence of Nawaz Sharif in the National Assembly.

He said that he was subjected to inhuman torture in jail and even snakes and scorpions were unleashed in his barrack where he was kept in the jail.

“Provincial minister Rana Sanaullah and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif wanted to kill me in a police encounter,” he alleged and thanked Allah Almighty “for what he described as blessing him with a new life.”

He lauded that his bail proved that the judiciary is independent and not subservient of the rulers. He thanked the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court for taking notice of his case.

Dasti revealed that his party would make seat adjustment with PTI in the next general elections. The outspoken MNA informed that he would join hands with PTI chief Imran Khan in future and would gather anti-Nawaz forces including PML-Q, PTI and other parties at one platform.

Earlier, a large number of relatives, his supporters and PTI workers welcomed Jamshed Dasti at Chenab Bridge, the entry point to Muzaffargarh. They showered rose petals on the MNA when he reached the Chenab Bridge.