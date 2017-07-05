SIALKOT-The office-bearers and politicians have started making efforts for being nominated as the candidates by their political parties in NA 110, Sialkot constituency for 2018 general elections.

Federal Minister for Defense, Water and Power Khawaja Asif would be the PML-N candidate in the constituency. Ch Ejaz Ahmed Cheema is striving to get PPP ticket while PTI’s three leaders Arif Ahmed Khawaja, Usman Dar and Umer Farooq are in the race to get PTI ticket. Jamaat-e-Islami’ s former MPA Arshad Mehmood Baggu also announced to contest 2018 general elections from the constituency. The expected candidates are showing their political worth by holding meetings with their voters and supporters,.

ADB gives Rs2.32b

for road projects

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released special development funds worth Rs2.32 billion for the reconstruction and dualisation of 31km dilapidated Daska-Pasrur Road and 32km Pasrur-Narowal Road.

PML-N (Youth Wing) Overseas Pakistanis President Ali Zahid said that the construction work of the projects would soon be started under the joint supervision of Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Punjab government.

He said that the Punjab government has also released Rs90 million for the construction of Pasrur-Dhoda Road, Rs120 million for Huripur Chak-Dargaahwali, Kala Haraawaan-Jaspal Road, Rs120 million for link roads Bajra Garhi-Kug - Chahr Bajwa and Kundal-Khaanawali Road.