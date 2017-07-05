SADIQABAD-Former PPP MNA Ch Javed Iqbal Warraich slammed the incumbent government for its bad performance, saying that it is doing nothing except adding to public woes.

Addressing an Eid Milan Party, he said those who hatched conspiracies to split Pakistan People Party (PPP) into small factions have failed badly. He said that the PPP leaders offered unmatchable sacrifices for democratic stability in the country, adding that Pakistani nation is witness to the fact. He claimed that the PPP will clinch the next general elections under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He pointed out that the PPP is struggling to materialise the vision of its founder Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto. He claimed the PPP is representative of the poor class.

Mr Iqbal claimed that people remember PPP’s prosperous reign as the PML-N government has badly failed to mitigate the public woes. He said the PPP will continue working for welfare of the poor. He also lauded services of PYO district president Khawar Bajwa and termed youth strength of the party.

Other PPP leader including PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Khan, PYO district president Khawar Bajwa and district secretary information Saeed Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

Hospital gets more doctors

At least nine lady doctors have been appointed at emergency wards of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital to provide round the clock health facilties to patients.District Officer (health) Dr Ghazanfar Shafique stated while talking to media here the other day.

He said that earlier only a single male doctor was serving in the emergency ward due to which patients were faced with problems.

He informed that now there are two male and a lady doctor performing duty in a shift. Similarly, two lady doctors will perform duty in child and female wards of the hospital in each shift, he added. He pledged to ensure quality healthcare at the hospital.