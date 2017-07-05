ISLAMABAD - Senate Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice on Tuesday decided to finalise oath for minority parliamentarians after recommendation of the Islamic Ideology Council.

The secretary IIC informed the meeting, which was held in the chair of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, that the matter could not decided as there is no chairman of ICC.

The committee discussed Senator Azam Khan Swati’s bill to amend oath for minority parliamentarians. He demanded that non-Muslim parliamentarians could not be compelled to take oath for the protection of Islamic ideology. The MNA and senator oath says: “I will strive to preserve the Islamic ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan …”

The committee discussed the amendment bill. Minority community leaders present in the meeting gave their opinions. The representative of Bahi Community Meherdar stated that Bhais community does not have any objection as they believe in ‘Oneness of Allah’, therefore there is no need to amend the oath for MNAs and senators.

However, Hindu and Christian representatives objected. Radi Dawani, representing Hindu community, told that Hindus believe in ‘Panchayat’, adding there are 18 Hindu parliamentarians in Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies therefore they have objection on the present oath for the MPs. Referring oaths of 40 countries, she said, 90 per cent MPs’ oaths were about loyalty with the state and the people. He said in Indonesia there is a separate oath for different communities.

Dr Alexander John demanded that oath for non-Muslim parliamentarians should be changed. He told that in many Muslim countries’ oaths are prepared according to the religious minorities. He said Pakistan was created not only for the protection of Muslims but also non-Muslims living in it.

The standing committee also discussed affiliation of Area Study Centres with the universities. It recommended to the government to remove section 9A of Area Study Centres Act 1975 after analysing it.

Former chairman Senate Farooq H Naek, Senators Saleem Zia, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Zahid Khan, Taj Haider, and Secretary IIC also participated.