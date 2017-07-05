ISLAMABAD: PML (N) leaders expressed solidarity with Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before Joint Investigatio Team (JIT) regarding Panama Case.

Talking to the media gathered outside the Judicial academy, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said that the PML (N) leadership will come out victorious in all the courts.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said there are no corruption cases against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, despite this, he added, PM and his family members are appearing before the JIT for rule of law in the country.

PML (N) leader Daniyal Aziz said there is no contradiction in the statements of the Prime Minister’s familyabout their properties and assets.He said the opponents are distorting the statements for their vested interests. He said the stance of Hassan Nawaz is the same as it was in 1999.

Maiza Hameed said there is no allegation against Maryam Nawaz but she has presented herself before the JIT.