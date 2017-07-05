LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday objected to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the JIT in connection with the investigation into the money trail of their family’s apartments in London.

The chief minister said in a statement: “The JIT decision to call Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the prime minister, has no moral justification. The PML-N admits the JIT privilege to summon anyone as a witness, but our traditions teach us to respect women.” He recalled the era of Pervez Musharraf when the Sharifs’ women were maltreated. But then an unconstitutional and unlawful government was in place, he said.

The chief minister also snubbed those who cite Benazir Bhutto’s visits to courts, jails and police stations in pursuance of cases against her spouse, Asif Ali Zardari, and said they are the same people who picked his father Mian Sharif from his office and put him behind bars where he was denied even medicines necessary for the safety of his life.–STAFF REPORTER