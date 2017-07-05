ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that is probing the offshore assets of Sharif family amidst protocol that has created another debate on social media challenging Maryam’s designation to enjoy such privilege on Wednesday 5 July.



When Maryam Nawaz reached Federal Judicial Academy, SSP Arsala Saleem saluted her and accompanied her to the investigation room. This act of SSP has been widely criticized by the politicians, media personnel and civil society, as Maryam Nawaz holds no official post.



Famous journalist Kamran Shahid wrote, “When law goes down! Arrival of first daughter, lady officer salutes and then went down to pick paper dropped by Maryam Nawaz.”

When law go down! Arrival of first daughter, lady officer salutes and then went down to pick paper dropped by MN pic.twitter.com/TFP9ieAj6T — Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) July 5, 2017







Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza said “she was taken from court to jail without lady police. She asked if she was not a daughter of someone while writing, “Shame shame shame.”

Shame shame shame. From court to jail without lady police"kiya main kisi ki Beti.nahi thee Mian sahib"?? pic.twitter.com/WFQ5RWD68H — Syeda Shehla Raza (@SyedaShehlaRaza) July 4, 2017





On the occasion, stringent security measures have been taken in the Federal Capital to avert any untoward incident by deploying over 3,000 security officials. Entry of irrelevant people is prohibited within one kilometer radius of the Federal Judicial Academy.