GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 23 crime incidents over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, in the Ladhewala Warriach police limits, armed men intercepted Wazir Ali and his family and snatched Rs23,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments; in Saddr area, bandits looted Rs40,000, cellphone from Shafiq; in Khiali robbers snatched Rs17,000, applied for motorcycle and two cellphones from Nabi Ahmed; in Qila Didar Singh dacoits took away Rs30,000, three cellphones from Nafees and Abid was deprived of Rs63,000, two cellphones and gold chain at gunpoint in Cantt area. Similarly, swindlers took away Rs15,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Sadiqa and in Kamoki Saddr area, armed men snatched Rs70,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Hafiz.

In Ghakkar Mandi, bandits looted Rs28,000 and cellphone from Imran, three dacoits looted Rs40,000, three cellphones and gold ring from Sheikh Moeen, in the Aroop Police limits, in city Wazirabad area, Sharjeel was deprived of Rs20,000, gold ornaments and cell phone on gun point, and in Kamoki Saddr area bandits snatched Rs100,000, gold ornaments and cell phones from Luqman.

In Wazirabad Saddr police station limits, robbers took away Rs37,000, two cell phones and a wrist watch from Akbar, at Emanabad dacoits took away Rs70,000, three cell phones from Fareed, in Nowshera Virkan armed men intercepted Saqib and deprived him of Rs60,000, gold ring and cell phone, at Ferozwala bandits snatched Rs30,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Abu Bakar, at Kot Ladha robbers looted Rs50,000, two cellphones and gold chain from Jehangir, in Aroop police station limit Akram was deprived of Rs25,000, gold ornaments and cell phones on gun point.

In theft incidents thieves took away cash and valuables from the houses of Asif, Jamshed, Zohaib and Asim while car of Abdul Rasheed was stolen from Satellite Town area.