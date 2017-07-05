SHEIKHUPURA-A large number of farmers held a demonstration in front of Irrigation Department office against non-availability of canal water here on Monday.

The protesters gathered in front of Upper Chenab Canal Executive Engineer Office and chanted slogans against the step-motherly behaviour of the officers. Protesters’ leader Ashiq told the reporters that the Barianwala Rajbah water was being stolen by the influential land lords with the connivance of XEN, SDO and other officers.

They said the landlords had installed plastic pipe in the canal and used to irrigate their land unlawfully. Thus, the canal water did not reach the tail end and they are deprived of due share of canal water, they said. They demanded the Chief Minister intervene into the matter and take action against tho land lords involved in canal water theft.

WORKER SHOT DEAD: A factory laborer was shot dead by some unknown assailants near his native village Warn on Monday. Nasir Mehmood on a bike was on his way to his home from factory when three unidentified people already in an ambush opened fire killing him instantly. The motive behind the murder could not be ascertained. Sadar police started investigation.