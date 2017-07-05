HAFIZABAD-The dream of PTI Chief Imran Khan to become the prime minister of Pakistan would never materialise, the Hafizabad-based state minister said.

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar was addressing a gathering of villagers at Dostpura, Toheed Nagar and Peer Kot Saani after inaugurating a gas project. She said that Panama case is not a criminal case but a political issue and it would be very unfortunate if any attempt was made to topple the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It would not be only injustice to the Sharif family but the whole nation, she maintained.

She said that unprecedented development is being made in the country as well as in the district. She pledged that all the promises made by her during last general elections would be fulfilled during the current financial year. On the occasion, renowned workers of PTI Riaz Ahmad Hanjra and Zakaullah Hanjra along with hundreds of villagers of their tribe of Toheed Nagar announced their dissociation with PTI and joined PML-N.