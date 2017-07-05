PESHAWAR:- The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police here on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist and seized explosive material from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, the CTD police team raided a locality at Ring Road and arrested him along with the explosive. The police claimed that they also recovered 3kg of explosive, which was concealed in a Ghee container. The alleged terrorist has been identified as Zainullah s/o Bismillah Jan, a resident of Akhundabad area of Peshawar.–Staff Reporter

The CTD police also said that a locally made bomb was also defused.

The raiding team also informed that the arrested ‘terrorist’ belongs to a banned militant outfit.

The nabbed terrorist has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation, according to CTD.