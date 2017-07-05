TOBA TEK SINGH - Three siblings - two brothers and a sister - died Tuesday when they were knocked down by a speeding train while riding a motorcycle near Chak 93/JB here.

The police and Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident occurred at an unmanned railway crossing, few hundred meters away from Pacca Anna railway station.

The deceased persons were identified as three siblings - Liaqat Ali and Ihsanul Haq and their sister Asia Bibi, residents of Faisalabad. The police said they were on the way to village Chak 275/RB, Bhalair on a bike when speeding Karakoram Express Train, coming to Lahore from Karachi, hit the motorcycle, killing the three siblings instantly.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 and police teams rushed to the spot and carried out the dead bodies to hospital for medic-legal formalities.

Following the incident, scores of villagers gathered on the spot and blocked the track by placing cement slabs on it to protest the incident. They chanted slogans against the railways authorities for their failure to install gate deploy staff at the crossing. The kept the track blocked for two hours and refused to go away without any assurance by any responsible government official regarding a promise to install gates.

Later, Toba DC Muazzam Iqbal Sipra assured them that the high-ups concerned will be approached for installation of a gate at the level-crossing at which, the protesting villagers dispersed.