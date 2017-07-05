ISLAMABAD: Kamran khurshid and Irfan Mangi members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Leaks case have returned to Pakistan arrived at Benazir International Airport via flight EK-0612 on Wednesday at 7:00 Am.

Media reports quoting close aids of Qatri Prince Hamad bin Jassim said that “nobody has contacted with him for recording his statement”.

“Prince Hamid bin Jassim has extended offer to JIT to come to office or home. We will welcome JIT if they contact us for a meeting. But JIT has not made any contact so far to record the statement”, further added.

There were also reports that two JIT members Brigadier Kamran Khurshid of Military Intelligence and Irfan Mangi of National Accountability Bureau had reached Dubai from where they could easily reach Doha to record the statement of Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al Thani.

The Reports circulating in the media on Tuesday regarding JIT members’ arrival in Qatar to record the statement of former Qatari prime minister Prince Hamad bin Jasim, were however untrue, a private TV reported.

According to the channel, the Qatar Embassy in Islamabad also denied issuing visa to any of the JIT members and there is also no record of issuance of visa on arrival for the two members of the JIT.

Media speculations that members of the JIT had already left for Doha had been triggered after it was revealed that only four members of the six-member JIT were present during proceedings when Hussain Nawaz appeared at the Federal Judicial Academy for questioning for the sixth time.

Another report suggested that the two members of the JIT had reached Dubai to examine the documents of Gulf Steel Mills provided by the Sharif family.