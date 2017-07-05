The ARY Group transmissions suddenly went off air across the globe today leaving the viewers confused and resumed an hour later.

Viewers in confusion took to Twitter today as various channels of ARY group went off all of a sudden during a transmission.

Media personality Mubasher Lucman and Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter in confusion of what had happened.

#ARY perhaps the most popular channel in the country is off air and no one knows why... Prayers and best wishes for them — Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) July 5, 2017

Why has Ary gone off air suddenly? N becoming more fascist by the minute. @arsched @Kashifabbasiary Any info? Your faces frozen on my screen — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 5, 2017

This is how people reacted:

Why is #ARY suddenly off air? Technical fault? KHOF? — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) July 5, 2017

Sharifs have no right to misuse their official position for their personal defense & shut down ARY News all across the globe.#BringBackARY — Mariam's Madness (@mariamsmadness) July 5, 2017

Government has shut ARY all over Pakistan — Amir Hussain PTI (@AmirHussainPTI) July 5, 2017

So ARY has been taken off air....WOW a criminal dictator at its very BEST @Salman_ARY — Kamran Fazal (@kamranfazal1) July 5, 2017