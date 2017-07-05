Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s chairman said why Maryam Nawaz, a common citizen of Pakistan, was getting an official protocol.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appeared before the Joint Investigation Team today to answer questions related to Panama case.

Imran Khan tweeted asking why the police was saluting Maryam and Capt. Safdar,


He also asked the Pakistani nation to decide they want democracy or ‘Badshahat’