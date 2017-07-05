Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s chairman said why Maryam Nawaz, a common citizen of Pakistan, was getting an official protocol.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appeared before the Joint Investigation Team today to answer questions related to Panama case.

Imran Khan tweeted asking why the police was saluting Maryam and Capt. Safdar,

Inexplicable why private citizen Maryam getting official protocol with police saluting as she goes to appear before criminal investigation? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 5, 2017





He also asked the Pakistani nation to decide they want democracy or ‘Badshahat’

The Pakistani nation must decide once and for all whether we are a democracy or a Badshahat. https://t.co/8kiOHR9XGY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 5, 2017



