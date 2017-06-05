ISLAMABAD - Ninety-seven per cent TDPs of North and South Waziristan agencies have returned to their native areas. A spokesman of FATA Disaster Management Authority said that the remaining TDPs would be sent back to their homes within next three months, Radio Pakistan reported. Meanwhile, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has handed over relief goods to FATA Disaster Management Authority for distribution among TDPs of North and South Waziristan agencies.