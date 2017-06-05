PESHAWAR - To condemn the killings of innocent people in back to back blasts in Kabul, dozens of activists of civil society staged a protest demonstration here late on Saturday night.

Chanting slogans against the acts of terrorism and blasts in Kabul, they protested in front of Peshawar Press Club to show solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in recent explosions in Afghanistan.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans, the protesting participants led by Dr Said Alam Mehsud, chief of Olasi Tehreek, said that Pakhtuns were being killed on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border.

Students, lawyers, civil society members, activists from various organisations and workers of Awami National Party (ANP) and other political parties while protesting called for dismantling all terrorist networks in Pakistan and action against Punjabi Taliban. Besides, women activists, some members from minorities also participated in the rally.

Speaking to the protesters, Dr Said Alam said that Pakhtuns’ genocide had been on since long, which he condemned in strong words and asked Islamabad and Kabul to raise a joint voice against terrorism worldwide.

Calling the recent expulsions in Kabul the worst kind acts of terrorism in Afghanistan, he said that militancy would continue until indiscriminate actions is taken against all kind of militants. To defeat terrorism, Pakistan and Afghanistan should sit together to point out the elements weakening both the countries by carrying out acts of terrorism, he said, adding that “Today we are here and protesting the killing of over 90 people in a single explosion in Kabul, a horrific blast in the recent past in Afghanistan”.

The protesting members of the civil society called for stern action against terrorists. They said that at this critical juncture, they are with the victim families.

Later, they lit candles outside Peshawar Press club in memories of Kabul blasts victims.