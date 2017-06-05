ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to purge its soil of terrorism and extremism through indigenous tailor-made counter-terrorism strategy has turned the tide as the total losses incurred due to the incidents of terrorism over the past few years are declining.

Official documents revealed that Pakistan has achieved progressive and significant improvement in overall security landscape in recent years despite the conflict and continuing instability of Afghanistan to take on Afghan-based militants, who carry out terror attacks inside Pakistan.

This has been accomplished largely due to successful counter-terrorism efforts of the government under the framework of comprehensive National Action Plan (NAP), backed by an extensive and highly effective counter-terrorism operation Zarb-e-Azb by armed forces, and actions by other security and law enforcement agencies and intelligence-based operations across the country.

After the successful completion of operation Zarb-e-Azb, a country-wide operation Raddul Fasaad has been launched to eliminate any residual or latent threats, which is part of the stabilisation phase.

The document portrays a sorry state when Pakistan was subjected to massive suicide bombings and attacks by the terrorists causing huge economic losses to the tune of $123.13 billion during the last 16 years.

However, these losses were contained and reversed as result of the operation Zarb-e-Azb. As a result, the direct and indirect total losses incurred due to incidents of terrorism reversed during 2015-16 it declined by 29.8 per cent and during July-March 2016-17 by 40.2 per cent.

It said that the war in Afghanistan and ensuing terrorism on Pakistan’s economy had caused a total estimated loss of $123.13 billion, equivalent to Rs10,373.93 billion during the last 16 years. They included $2.67 billion in 2001-02, $2.75 billion in 2002-03, $2.93 billion in 2003-04, $3.41 billion in 2004-05 and during 2005-06 it was $3.99 billion.

Similarly, in 2006-07, the losses incurred were $4.67 billion, in 2007-08 $ 6.94 billion, in 2008-09 $9.18 billion, in 2009-10 $ 13.56 billion, in 2010-11 US $ 23.77 billion, in 2011-12 $11.98 billion, in 2012-13 $9.97 billion, in 2013-14 $7.7 billion, in 2014-15 $9.24 billion, in 2015-16 $ 6.49 billion and during the first nine months of 2016-17, the losses incurred were $3.88 billion.

During the year 2015-16, such losses were $6488.5 million while during the first nine months of the year 2016-17, the losses were $3884.86 million.

The details of losses in other domains during the last two years included export losses $ 0.503 million, compensation to affected persons $21.88 million, physical infrastructure $928.75 million, foreign investment $1996.3 million, privatization $ 262.73 million, industrial output $ 29.38 million, tax collection $ 5920 million, cost of uncertainty $14.82 million, expenditure overrun $1197.11 million and others $1.9 million.

The documents said that due to the war in Afghanistan, Pakistan has faced the most serious consequences from political to security, socio-economic and environmental over the decades.

From hosting millions of refugees to being a major victim of terrorism, the cumulative impact has been enormous, with the adverse overall growth rate in all major sectors of the economy.

Normal economic and trading activities were disrupted, resulting in higher costs of doing business including the cost of insurance and significant delays in meeting export orders around the globe.

Consequently, Pakistani products gradually lost their market share to their competitors.

However, Pakistan continues to be a target of terrorism largely because of RAW-NDS nexus in FATA, Balochistan and Karachi which poses a major challenge to Pakistan’s terror-fighting efforts.

Also, the Islamic State (Khorasan) in Afghanistan is another challenge Pakistan is tackling to forestall the threat by fencing its borders with Afghanistan. These challenges are, largely, related to the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project which is regarded a game-charger not only for Pakistan’s economic development but also for the entire region.