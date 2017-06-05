SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said the defence of Pakistan was in strong hands as the government had made it invincible.

Talking to the newsmen, he said that the armed forces of Pakistan and the nation have full capability to defend every inch of the Motherland besides protecting and safeguarding its borders. He added that the enemy would be given instant answer in befitting manner for violation of the ceasefire. There should be no confusion to anyone that we know to defend the Motherland, he warned.

Khawaja Asif said, "Pakistan always wanted to good relations with its neighbours, but our wish of peace should not be considered as our weakness."

He said that area found indulged in electricity pilferage or not paying the electricity bills have to face the harsh loadsheding during the summer.

The federal minister for water and power said that the effective and positive policies of the PML-N government had put the country on the highway to economic and political stability.

At an open court held at PML-N House Sialkot, Khawaja Asif listened to the public problems and complaints besides issuing orders on several applications for quick relief to the perturbed people.

He said that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and was making all out sincere efforts to resolves these problems amicably as well.

SHEPHERD DEAD IN MISHAP: A shepherd was killed while his three other companions and 15 sheep were injured seriously when a speeding car ran over them near Mandraanwala locality of Daska.

Subhan Qamar, the deceased, and Qasim, Zaiul Hassan and Haider, the injured, were present there at their camp along the main Daska-Sambrial Road, the car (STT-37) lost its control and ran over them, killing Subhan Qamar on the spot.

The injured boys were shifted to Daska Civil Hospital due to their critical condition.

All the 15 injured sheep were slaughtered by their owners due to the critical condition. Police took the car in custody after registering a case against the accused identified as Ansar of village Verowala Cheema.