GUJRAT-Gujrat DPO Sohail Zafar Chattha has put on hold a Rs50 million worth hospital project for policemen due to unavailability of funds.

He ordered to stop the construction work of police welfare hospital being constructed for more than 5,000 police officials under the supervision of Citizen-Police Liaison Committee. Rs40 million were raised 2 years earlier by DPO Zameer for three-storey building of hospital over one and half kanal of government land. Altruists, businessmen, overseas Pakistanis and social workers along with culprits participated the in the fund raising campaign as SHOs of 22 police stations and in-charge of police stations collected cash amount and cheque from the people and deposited the amount in CPLC account.

Very sadly, some police officials keep on collecting the money in the name of campaign even after the retirement of former DPO Rai Zameer. CPLC Chairman Amjad Farooq had laid the foundation of hospital but with the appointment of DPO Sohail Zafar all the payments, fund raising and construction had been stopped.

The DPO showed his concern and reservation over hospital operations and ordered to stop the project due to lack of funds and the management issues. After the decision, many philanthropists contacted the CPLC members and requested for retrieval of the payment. They also demanded DPO Sohail Zafar retrieve their money.

The CPLC chairman told the media that a high-level negotiation for the completion of project is underway, details of which could not be shared. On the other hand, spokesperson of DPO Gujrat said the construction of hospital is not a big deal, the real issue is to run the hospital on permanent basis. It is very difficult to run the hospital without the support of government, he said. The CPLC members said Rs 10 million had been spent on the construction of foundation that turned into ruins gradually.

FAN INDUSTRY IGNORED

IN BUDGET

One percent decrease in corporate tax is not enough while 5pc decrease in aluminium scrap is beneficial for the fan industry if it is implemented soon, said former president of Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association.

He further said no relief had been given to the fan industry as duty on electric steel sheet has not been decreased. The government should provide more relief for the industry so that more job opportunities could be generated, he demanded. He said the private sector was the biggest source of employment in Pakistan.

He said energy crisis be solved on priority basis. He lauded the statement of Ishaq Dar regarding the end of load-shedding in year 2018.