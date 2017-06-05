Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that Hussain Nawaz’s picture was leaked by the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

A picture of Hussain Nawaz waiting before a session with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad went viral on social media, raising questions as to who would have leaked the photo.

Responding to the PTI leader’s allegation, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry said, “The Judicial Academy falls under the Supreme Court’s (SC) domain hence it [SC] is responsible for all matters pertaining to the JIT.”

He added that the government is not associated with any matters pertaining to the Supreme Court, and emphasised that Hussain Nawaz’s picture is “pleading for justice.”