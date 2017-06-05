ABBOTTABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an Afghan human trafficker here on Monday.

Deputy Director FIA, Naeem Khan said that in compliance with public complaints, the FIA team conducted an operation in the city.

During the operation an Afghan human trafficker, involved in sending people to Middle East via Iran and Turkey through illegal means against huge sum of money, was arrested.

The FIA recovered passports, visas, CNIC’s and other documents from the possession of the detainee who was being interrogated.