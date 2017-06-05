PESHAWAR - A girl committed suicide while a person was killed and two other injured due to domestic disputes in Tehkal and Regi areas on Sunday.

Khayal Shah, father of the girl who committed suicide, told police while registering a first information report (FIR) that his daughter Sumera bibi was at home when she opened fire and committed suicide due to some domestic issues. She was shifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Police after post mortem handed over the body to the heirs and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, a person was killed and his brother and father sustained injuries when one brother opened firing on another in Regi area in the outskirt of Peshawar.

Police said that the accuse Asif Khan, son of Madad Khan, opened firing on his brother Arif Khan and Kashif Khan due to some domestic issues which resulted killing one of his brother and injuring another brother along with father. As result, Kashif, son of Madad Khan, died on the spot while two other persons identified as Amir and Madad Khan, father of the attacker, were injured.

Police registered FIR against Asif Khan.

