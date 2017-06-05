FAISALABAD-The Punjab government was providing economic relief for the consumers by setting up Ramazan bazaars, said a provincial minister.

He was inspecting Ramazan bazaars established at different areas of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani was also accompanied with him. The Minister visited Ramazan bazaar Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar and Ramzan Bazar Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Madina Town.

Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu visited these bazaars and checked the quality and prices of fruit, vegetables and other grocery items. He also inspected the counters of sugar and flour, and observed the sale process.

He directed that the transparent sale of subsidised items be ensured and proper record of sale be kept in order. The Minister also checked the stalls of meat and poultry.

He interacted with the consumers and asked them about the benefits and arrangements of the Ramazan bazaars. He said that consumers' confidence was a success of these bazaars.

He said that Punjab Chief Mnister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif had given more than Rs9 billion Ramazan Package and its benefits were being provided through the regular monitoring by the administrative and govt machinery. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars. He directed that the best arrangements be maintained throughout the month.

The deputy commissioner briefed the minister and said that 19 Ramazan bazaars had been set up in the district and comprehensive mechanism was being followed for the supply of essential commodities.

He said that fair price shops and Utility Stores Corporation counters were also part of these bazaars and considerable subsidy was being provided on different items on these stalls.

A daily review meeting was also held to review the performance of Ramazan bazaars in the district for the rectification of flaw and weakness. He said that 52 price control magistrates were also working to check the prices in the open markets and stern action was being taken against the profiteers.