MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK city of Mirpur and rest of the district experienced the hottest day of the current summer while power loadshedding coupled with erratic water supply continued to add to the woes of the people.

With the mercury touching 45.03 degrees Celsius mark, the day temperature went 3.03 degrees above the normal temperature thereby affecting the normal life, the concerned department told this Correspondent. They disclosed that temperature will continue to rise further during next two days.

It may be recalled that the highest ever temperature during the last summer was recorded at 47.5 degrees Celsius and the possibility of mercury crossing the last year's mark cannot be ruled out keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions.

The fast rising temperature in the area has thrown the life out of gear with people particularly two wheelers are seen covering their faces with clothes in order to avoid getting affected by sunstroke.

On one side, the scorching heat has gradually started affecting the normal life, the scheduled long power cuts and subsequent erratic water supply in various parts of the city including the slums, considered to be comparatively developed as compared to other areas of AJK, were adding to the woes of the people. On the other side, the situation created resentment among the local population.

"The city and rest of the district are subjected to scheduled curtailments of six to eight hours and unscheduled cuts of few more hours while as the metered areas are facing frequent cuts of short durations particularly in the afternoon and evening hours, when the requirement of electricity is being felt more," according to a survey carried out by this scribe.

The intensity of prevailing power scenario can be gauged from the fact that even the essential services are not getting un-interrupted power supply.

Similarly, various areas of the Mirpur city including Sector F/1, all sub sectors of mega sector D/4, F/2 and F/3 are getting erratic or inadequate water supply despite the fact that the demand of same increases with the rise in temperature. Even tanker service in water scarcity-hit areas is inadequate thereby creating resentment among the people against the concerned water supply department.