ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken strong exception to the leakage of Hussain Nawaz's picture during investigations by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and termed it an unusual happening.

The Minister of State, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that the modus operandi of the leakage of the picture and its illegal publication was regrettable, demeaning and also a serious breach of the investigation rules.

She said that the assigning of controversial epithets, WhatsApp calls and the illegal release of Hussain's picture had raised serious questions about the impartiality and transparency of the whole process.

The occurrence of these incidents in succession smacked of vengeance, leading to the creation of an ambience of misgivings, she added.

Marriyum said that the Prime Minister and the members of his family were meeting all the requirements of justice and the attempts to insult and ridicule them for seeking recourse to law constituted a brazen violation of human and legal rights, which was absolutely untenable.

She reiterated that despite their reservations about the entire process and the rampant irregularities, the Prime Minister and his family were hoping for justice as they believed in the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. They would continue to cooperate in the future as well to seek justice, she added.

Marriyum observed that the picture of Hussain itself was a testimony to the fact that he was waiting for the justice to be done.

The Prime Minister and his family members had set a great and dignified example by presenting themselves for accountability since the commencement of the Panama case till today, she said.