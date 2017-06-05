Former player of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi said that Pakistan team is way behind India.

Yesterday Pakistan lost to India by 124 runs at Edgbaston stadium.

Shahid Afridi showed his disappointment on Twitter by saying,

The gap between Indian and Pakistani teams is bigger than ever! India has evolved & we are way behind now 1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 4, 2017





We need to overhaul approach, mindset & work on improving our stagnating skills and play with clear minds 2/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 4, 2017





Pakistan's bowling and death bowling has been an age old problem,

Our age old problems with strike rotation and poor death bowling hurt us badly in the game — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 4, 2017



