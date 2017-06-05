Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan said that it’s painful to watch Pakistan being thrashed by India, its structure needs to be reformed.

Yesterday Pakistan lost to India by 124 runs at Edgbaston stadium.

Imran Khan expressed his disappointment on Twitter regarding the team's performance during the match,


He also said that the cricket structure needs to be reformed,



Imran also indirectly took a jibe at Najam Sethi by saying,