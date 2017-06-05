Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan said that it’s painful to watch Pakistan being thrashed by India, its structure needs to be reformed.

Yesterday Pakistan lost to India by 124 runs at Edgbaston stadium.

Imran Khan expressed his disappointment on Twitter regarding the team's performance during the match,

As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it's painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017





He also said that the cricket structure needs to be reformed,

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017





And we will keep facing disappointment by defeats such as the one today. https://t.co/noxfc7srWN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017





Imran also indirectly took a jibe at Najam Sethi by saying,

Pak cricket cannot be fixed if the Chairman of the PCB is not appointed on professional merit. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017





Election-fixers & others who are rewarded merely for loyalty to the Sharifs will never reform Pak cricket https://t.co/rrex8TJS0Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017



