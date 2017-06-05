The chairman of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia has taken notice of ‘leaked’ photo of Hussain Nawaz.

JIT was established by Supreme Court of Pakistan to further probe Panama Leaks scandal.

According to details, Zia has called all duty officers present on May 28th, the day photo was leaked, and questioned them about this leak.

Furthermore, CCTV cameras’ footage was also analysed to find the suspect.

Meanwhile, ruling party, PML-N has expressed serious apprehensions on the leak.

While talking on a private TV channel, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary stated that leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz raises many questions on JIT.

“It should be investigated because name of PTI leader Ali Zaidi is prominent in this whole issue,” he said.

Chaudhary alleged that Zaidi was the first person who shared this photo.

Earlier, PTI leader Ali Zaidi alleged that media cell run by Maryam Nawaz is behind this leaks. Meanwhile PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary alleged that Chaudhary Nisar and IB leaked the photo of Hussain Nawaz.