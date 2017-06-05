PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Muzafar Syed said on Sunday that provincial budget for fiscal 2017-18 would be presented on June 07.

He said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has focused welfare of common people in the budget, adding that government employees would also get benefit from the people-friendly budget.

The minister was addressing a meeting of the budget working group at his office. He said that KP government had completed homework to take full advantage from the natural resources of the province through KP Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (KPOGDCL), Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC) and KP Board of Investment.

He added that the developmental projects incorporated in the budget would bring economic prosperity to the province and would usher an era of peace and development in KP. He said that a recommendation had been sent to provincial government to approve health professional allowance for class-IV employees of health department and also for up gradation of forest guards.

He added that KP rich in natural resources and after its utilisation, there was great opportunities of investment to generate employment opportunities. He also pinpointed mining and tourism sectors which he said could generate handsome revenue for the development of the province. He said that the masses could not afford more taxes and it has been decided not to put more burden of taxes on them.