Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi claimed that media cell run by Maryam Nawaz Sharif uploaded the ‘leaked’ picture of Hussain Nawaz.

PMLN Media Cell run by queen bee @MaryamNSharif putting similar effort as #Dawnleaks to discredit JIT

Won't work this time pic.twitter.com/ZLEktVPwJJ — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) June 3, 2017





The picture shows Hussain Nawaz appearing before Joint Investigation Team.

In a statement the PTI leader said that he was not the first one to upload that picture rather he took it from another twitter account.

Pakistanis stand behind rule of law https://t.co/16yLYPqSgc — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) June 4, 2017





“Maryam Nawaz’s media cell itself uploaded that picture to make JIT controversial,” he claimed.

It was alleged by ruling party that Ali Zaidi was the first person to upload ‘leaked’ picture of Hussain Nawaz which has caused quite a political stir.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken strong exception to the leakage of Hussain Nawaz's picture during investigations by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and termed it an unusual happening.

The Minister of State, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that the modus operandi of the leakage of the picture and its illegal publication was regrettable, demeaning and also a serious breach of the investigation rules.

She said that the assigning of controversial epithets, WhatsApp calls and the illegal release of Hussain's picture had raised serious questions about the impartiality and transparency of the whole process.