Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in evening but intensity of heat will prevail the other areas of the country.

For the most parts hot and dry weather is expected in the next 12 hours. Red hot weather is to overcome upper Sindh and its adjoining areas of Balochistan, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, D.G. Khan divisions, FATA, Isalmabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

45-degrees temperature is expected to rush forward to various cities including Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Noorpurthal. Meanwhile in Karachi, heat intensity will be less than usual as the mercury level will probably remain between 35-37 degrees.

Continental air is over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Monday and likely to persist during next 2-3 days

Temperature recorded today’s morning in some major cities:-

Islamabad 32°C, Lahore 35°C, Karachi 30°C, Peshawar 33°C, Quetta and Gilgit 19°C, Murree 22°C and Muzaffarabad 21°C.